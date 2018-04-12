× Iowa Gov. Reynolds will talk tariffs & protecting farmers with Trump in DC today

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is traveling to Washington on Thursday to discuss trade with President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions with China over tariffs.

Surrounded by worried Iowa farm leaders, Reynolds said on Tuesday she wanted to underscore the seriousness of a possible trade war with China and short-term and long-term economic damage that could be caused by Chinese tariffs slapped on American farm products in response to Trump’s trade tariff’s on Chinese-made steel, aluminum and other goods.

In comments Monday at a White House cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump acknowledged that American farmers may be hurt by Chinese tariffs.

“But I tell you, our farmers are great patriots. These are great patriots. They understand that they’re doing this for the country. And we’ll make it up to them. And in the end, they’re going to be much stronger than they are right now,” Trump said.

Reynolds also said the Trump administration is working on plans to help Iowa farmers hurt by Chinese tariffs on agricultural commodities, but she was short on details about possible help while recognizing the seriousness of a possible trade war.

Reynolds’ trip caused her to cancel an event in Muscatine. She plans to return to Iowa by Thursday afternoon to attend the groundbreaking of a new mental health facility in Bettendorf.

Read more in The Des Moines Register.