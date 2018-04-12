× Gunshot victim walks into Genesis East Thursday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 23-year-old man from Davenport walked into Genesis East Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

At the same time, around 1:30 a.m., Davenport police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1100 E. 37th St. They found several bullet casings and a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Police determined that the victim is connected to the shots fired, but limited information is available at this time. They are asking anyone with information to call the department at 563 326 6125.