Galesburg bar that was scene of fatal shooting has closed

GALESBURG, Illinois — The Seminary Pub – the Galesburg tavern outside of which 26-year-old Jenni McGruder was fatally shot – has closed, according to a report in the Galesburg Register-Mail.

McGruder was struck by a stray bullet after leaving her birthday celebration at the bar in the early morning hours of April 1. A nationwide search remains underway to find the suspected shooter, Jonathan Kelly of Galesburg.

The owners of Seminary Pub told the Register-Mail that they didn’t wish to “release anything” about the bar’s future, but sources told the newspaper hat a sign was posted on the front door of the bar Sunday. On Thursday morning, there was a blank spot on the window of the door bounded by four tape corners, the account said.

In addition, the bar’s signs and lights have been out for the entire week.

The Seminary Pub is located at 105 S. Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg. A small memorial to Jenni McGruder was placed behind the bar in the days following the shooting.

