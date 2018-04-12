× Davenport man arrested for arson and burglarly in apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been charged with 1st-degree arson and 3rd-degree burglary of an apartment building on early Wednesday, April 11th morning.

48-year-old Steven Hollingshed was charged and booked into Scott County Jail Wednesday after Davenport fire crews responded to the apartment building fire in the 1200 block of Bridge Ave. just before 1:30 a.m.

The two-story wood frame building contained three apartments. In the kitchen of one apartment, crews found a wooden chair upside down on a burning stove. The fire was quickly extinguished and the structure was ventilated.

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office.