Spring is here! The work week will end with warmer weather

We are finally warming up today! Thanks to a warm front, highs will soar into the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a partly sunny sky for most of the day, and a few showers will graze by this evening, mainly to the north of Highway 30. Overnight lows will only be in the mid 50s with a breezy southerly wind.

A breezy and warmer day is on tap for Thursday with highs around 70! Much of the day will be dry with a partly cloudy sky, but showers will begin to develop by early Friday morning. This is thanks to a low pressure system that will be settling into the Midwest. Highs will remain near 70. While a few showers are possible Friday afternoon, a better chance at widespread showers and a few storms arrives Friday evening. A storm or two may be on the strong side.

Showers will continue into Saturday, and we’re looking at temperatures cooling down over the weekend. Highs by Saturday will be near 50, and we’ll only reach the low 40s by Sunday. It’s not out of the question that we could see a little rain and snow mix on Sunday, too!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham