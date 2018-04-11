× Police may have found a weapon used to kill 16-year-old Diamond Bradley

GRANVILLE, Illinois – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they believe they have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill 16-year-old Diamond Bradley in January.

In a press release, police say that on April 11, they conducted a search of Color Point, which was the workplace of suspected killer Richard Henderson, 26, of Standard, Ill.

Officials at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office say they developed information that Henderson may have discarded some evidence at the Color Point facility in rural Granville, Ill.

During the search, police believe they found an item that is related to the murder of Bradley and that weapon is now being analyzed at the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Service Lab.

16-year-old Diamond Bradley was reported missing Wednesday, January 24th. Days later, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that her body was found in a ditch Saturday along County Road 850N, which is located about 12 miles south of Interstate 80.