One killed in single-vehicle crash south of McCausland

MCCAUSLAND, Iowa — A driver was killed in an early morning crash near the intersection of 290th Street and 240th Avenue in rural Scott County, just south of the town of McCausland on Wednesday, April 11.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the one-vehicle crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. A media release said the driver – whose identity is not being released pending notification of family – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are not releasing any additional details about the crash, including the sex of the driver, the type of vehicle involved or the cause at this time.

The fatality is being investigated by the department’s Accident Investigation Response Team.