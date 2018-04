Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of 27th Avenue in Moline around midnight Wednesday morning for reports of a house fire.

The fire was limited to the exterior of the home. According to the homeowner, a car was damaged in the fire, as well as a small portion of the house. The homeowner was able to make it outside safely.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.