Groundbreaking ceremony for new mental health and substance abuse hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plans for a new mental health facility are about to become reality.

Crews will break ground on the new Strategic Behavioral Health facility in Bettendorf on April 11, 2018.

The new facility will be located at 770 Tanglefoot lane in Bettendorf – located east of Interstate 74. The groundbreaking ceremony will start at four o’clock and is free and open to the public.

Developers with Strategic Behavioral Health won the rights to build the new $15 million facility last July.

The 72-bed inpatient hospital will also include outpatient suites and is expected to bring in 200 jobs.

Psychologists, therapists and nurses will serve people struggling with depression… addiction and personal crisis situations.

Construction is expected to be done next year.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Greg are expected to speak at the event.