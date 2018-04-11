× Former Moline Track star is now a World Champion

Aisha Praught captured her first World Championship winning the 3000 meter Steeplechase at the Common Wealth Games in Australia. Praught who was running second for most of the race had a big kick in the home stretch to cross the line first with a time of 9:21. Praught graduated from Moline high School, then went to Illinois State to run track. To read more on Praught’s historic day check out this link.

https://www.flotrack.org/articles/6173639-praught-leer-makes-history-semenya-dominates-commonwealth-highlights

You can watch the the final stretch of the race here: