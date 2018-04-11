× Even warmer temperatures ahead… Tracking a few showers in the forecast, too

NOT THAT’S MORE LIKE IT! Temperatures this afternoon are already in the 60s in many of our hometowns, which is better than seasonal for this time of year. Warm front plowing through the area may trigger a few showers by evening for areas near the I 80 corridor and points north. Otherwise, the mild southerly flow will persist tonight with overnight lows around the 50 degree mark.

Thursday is still your pick of the week as we’ll tap even warmer air across the area along with plenty of sunshine. Highs Thursday will peak around 70 degrees.

I’m expecting that same type of temperature on Friday but with a few showers dotting the area as well. Better coverage for showers and a few thunderstorms arrives later Friday into Friday evening. A couple of storms could reach a Level 1 severe weather threat. We’ll continue to track those storms.

This system will slowly take its time moving out of the area this weekend. We’ll feel the cooler air behind this system starting Saturday along with a few showers as daytime highs struggle to reach 50 degrees. The coolest of the air is still on track for Sunday with blustery northwest winds and highs around 40 degrees. Any moisture left over from this system could have a rain/snow mix or change over to light snow. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

