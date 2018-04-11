Davenport releases reasons for former fire chief’s termination

DAVENPORT–In her memorandum, City Administrator Corri Spiegel criticized Washburn for detailing her allegations to the media, creating the necessity for her to “respond to the false and misleading accusations and implications it contained in a public fashion.”

The response laid out eight areas it says show that Washburn’s “bad decisions and poor judgement” led to her termination.

They are:

Expenditure of excessive public funds on an office remodeling.

Misplaced prioritization of department needs, particularly in regard to the new fire station.

Subverting the goals and stated position of city officials, particularly during the city’s budget process.

Washburn’s inability to work with the fire union.

Washburn’s failure to be consistent in grievance resolutions.

Excessive travel and time away from duties.

Washburn’s implication of favoritism in the Civil Service promotion process.

Improper response on a questionnaire to acquire a FEMA Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.

You can read the details of the allegations in this PDF document that accompanied Spiegel’s memo.

Washburn and her attorney tell News 8 they are reading over the document now, and they do not have any comments yet.