Celebrating local pets on National Pet Day

April 11th is National Pet Day, the one day pet owners can brag about their pets with a valid excuse. Today is a day to celebrate your furry, feathery, or even scaly friends and share why they bring you joy.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans have 78 million dogs for pets and 85.8 million cats for pets. Approximately 44% of all households in the United States have a dog, and 35% have a cat.

WQAD received over 450 photos of local pets from proud owners, but we were only able to share a fraction of them on GMQC today. Check to see if your pet made it into our newscast below:

