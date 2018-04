× Car fire on Interstate 80 backs up traffic in north Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A car caught on fire on Interstate 80 just east of Northwest Boulvevard, backing up traffic on the highway for east-bound vehicles during the mid-morning hours of Wednesday, April 11.

Multiple fire engines and Iowa State Patrol deputies responded to the incident.

You can see a live look at the traffic conditions via IDOT camera here.