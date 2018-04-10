× Spring warmth on track for the second half of the work week

A little mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures inched up a few degrees more with highs into the 40s. Whatever snowfall is left over in hometowns south of the Quad Cities likely has melted away. A light southwest wind we’ve seen today will continue tonight, which will allow temperatures to only drop around the mid 30s.

Some high cloud cover is expected on Wednesday as warmer air slowly spills eastward from the Plains. A bit breezy but highs should peak in the low to mid 60s.

A few light showers will pass north of the Quad Cities late on Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Otherwise, trending dry with the pick of the day on track for Thursday with mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and highs around 70!! Could see a shower that night but once again the coverage looks widely scattered.

The warmth extends into Friday, but it does come with not only a stiff breeze out of the south but an increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms later that day and into the night. Rainfall estimates will likely exceed over a half an inch.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to extend the warmth into the weekend as early highs in the lower 50s Saturday will drop throughout the day. We’ll likely have to dodge a few raindrops that day as well. Not much of a change come Sunday as temperatures will be even cooler with highs only in the lower 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

