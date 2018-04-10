× Mt. Pleasant elementary school placed on lock down after disturbance

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Harlan Elementary School was temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday, April 10 after an apparently mentally disturbed man entered the school and began yelling that his wife had been shot.

The incident began shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The school was immediately put on lock down and 911 was called, according to a release from the Henry County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department.

When officers arrived the man – whose identity WQAD is not releasing because the incident turned out to be a mental health and not a criminal issue – had already left the school.

Officers responded to the man’s home in Mt. Pleasant and determined that neither the man, his wife or other family members were harmed. The man was taken to the Henry County Health Center for evaluation.