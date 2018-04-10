× Man accused of killing wife in Kansas and leaving body in dumpster arrested in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police along with troopers from the Iowa State Patrol, acting on a tip about a suspect’s car, have arrested a man accused of killing his wife and leaving her body in a dumpster behind a liquor store.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle with Kansas plates in the parking lot of the Quad City Inn after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10. Police have not released the name of the man arrested, but Wichita, Kansas news station KWCH reported that the man is the husband of Leuh Moore, the 38-year-old victim whose body was discovered in a garbage dumpster behind a Wichita liquor store on Sunday, April 8.

Davenport police said the Iowa State Patrol is the leading the investigation. Police were executing a search on a room in the second floor of the motel, which is on North Brady Street, around noon on Tuesday.

The KWCH report said the arrested man is the 30-year-old husband of Moore. Police say the woman died of blunt force trauma.