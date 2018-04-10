× Illinois “megachurch” pastor Bill Hybels resigns following misconduct allegations

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WGN) — A pastor at an evangelical megachurch announced he is resigning. The announcement comes after a Chicago Tribune investigation that found the pastor was the subject of misconduct allegations.

Rev. Bill Hybels told his congregation on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his position at Willow Creek Community Church six months ahead of schedule, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the investigation, the alleged behavior included suggestive comments, extended hugs, an unwanted kiss, and invitations to hotel rooms.

Rev. Hybels called the allegations part of a calculated and continual attack on him and church elders.

The pastor said in the past that he would step down October 2018. The pastor has been at the church for 42 years.