Help with recovering dental records and dentures after Best Smiles closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Still no word on why two Quad City dental clinics shut down without warning, but a state agency says it will look into any complaints filed against Best Smiles Family Dental clinics.

"Any dentist is required to notify patients and provide transfer of patient records," said Jill Stuecker, Executive Director with the Iowa Dental Board.

"So any patient who has not been able to access their patient records, who may have prepaid for services not yet rendered, or who may have other complaints or concerns should contact our office," she said.

Best Smiles offices in Moline and Davenport shut down sometime last week. Signs on the door say they are closed. The one in Davenport tells patients who want their records to send a request, but there's no address provided.

The Moline office lists a phone number, but the mailbox is full.

A receptionist at the offices of Dr. Robert Wheeler in Naperville says he still owns Best Smiles, but he has not returned our phone call.

Last Friday, a Best Smiles patient named Lydia McCrady was owed new dentures and had shown up for her last appointment, only to find the Davenport office closed.

She says after her story ran on WQAD, a local dentist who had worked at the clinic called to say he will work to provide the dentures. Other caring local dentists stepped up and said, they would help, if needed.

Patients who still need help with recovering records should call their respective state dental boards.

"Dentists are held to a code of ethics and expected to see patient treatment through. And, if a dentist office is closed, dentists have an obligation, a responsibility, to notify their patients of that prior to the closing taking place," said Stuecker.

The number for the Iowa Dental Board is 515-281-5157.

The number for the Illinois State Board of Dentistry is 217-785-0800.