Galesburg woman sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Taren Coupland, the female half of a pair of Galesburg area drug dealers arrested at Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri Casino with more than six pounds of methamphetamine last August, was sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 16 years and 6 months in prison on Tuesday, April 10.

Coupland, 32 and Jason D. Chaney, 30, of Galesburg, were arrested on Aug. 3, 2017 during a raid by the Bettendorf Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau and the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau. Coupland was also charged with kicking and punching officers during the arrest.

In federal court on Tuesday, she was sentenced to 200 months (16 years and six months) for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Coupland was involved in a methamphetamine conspiracy in which she was responsible for distributing more than 16 pounds of meth between May 1, 2017 and Aug. 3, 2017.