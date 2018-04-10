× Former Davenport teacher gets 15 years in child porn case

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former Davenport elementary teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Michael Loren Ross, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2017. Investigators say they found hundreds of images and videos on Ross’ computer, laptop and smartphone.

The Davenport Community School District says Ross was hired in August 2013 and had worked at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools. He’s surrendered his teaching license.

An affidavit shows that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 27, 2017. According to an affidavit, a “Mike Ross” with a Hotmail email account uploaded child pornography to his Dropbox account in February.

Court documents show the same Dropbox account was opened by Ross in July of 2013. Investigators allege that the account had numerous pornography files showing underage girls performing sex acts.