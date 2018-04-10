Fareway: Greek chicken with Tzatziki sauce

Greek chicken with Tzatziki sauce
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 15 minutes +marinating time
Greek Chicken
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. chopped rosemary OR ¼ tsp. dried rosemary
½ tsp. chopped oregano OR ¼ tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. chopped thyme OR ½ tsp. dried thyme
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and marinate chicken for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours.
Discard remaining marinade.
Grill over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Serve with Tzatziki sauce.
Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories; 11.7 g fat; 1.4 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 269.6 mg sodium; 1.8 g carbohydrate; 0.3 g fiber; 0.4 g sugar; 23.2 g protein
Tzatziki Sauce
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 (5.3 ounce) containers plain Greek yogurt
1 cucumber, seeded, finely minced
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.
Nutrition information per serving: 69 calories; 0.5 g fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 4.2 mg cholesterol; 74.4 mg sodium; 7.5 g carbohydrate; 0.7 g fiber; 4.1 g sugar; 0.6 g protein