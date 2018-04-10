Fareway: Greek chicken with Tzatziki sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greek chicken with Tzatziki sauce

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 15 minutes +marinating time

Greek Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. chopped rosemary OR ¼ tsp. dried rosemary

½ tsp. chopped oregano OR ¼ tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. chopped thyme OR ½ tsp. dried thyme

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and marinate chicken for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours.

Discard remaining marinade.

Grill over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Serve with Tzatziki sauce.

Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories; 11.7 g fat; 1.4 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 269.6 mg sodium; 1.8 g carbohydrate; 0.3 g fiber; 0.4 g sugar; 23.2 g protein

Tzatziki Sauce

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 (5.3 ounce) containers plain Greek yogurt

1 cucumber, seeded, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition information per serving: 69 calories; 0.5 g fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 4.2 mg cholesterol; 74.4 mg sodium; 7.5 g carbohydrate; 0.7 g fiber; 4.1 g sugar; 0.6 g protein