Win Tickets to see Monster Jam

Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment providing jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promises to always leave fans entertained. Monster Jam® will be at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Saturday, April 28th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Monster Jam events feature some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D™, El Toro Loco®and many more. Our world-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that will put families on the edge of their seats and leave them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

Truck Line-Up:

Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson

Mutant driven by Coty Saucier

Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims

Trouble Maker driven by Travis Groth

Double Trouble driven by Tyler Groth

Hooked driven by Bryan Wright

Raminator driven by TBD

Rammunition driven by TBD

*Truck and athlete lineup subject to change.

You could win 4 tickets to the Sunday, April 29th performance and 4 Pit Passes to the Pit Party prior to the event (10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.). Just fill out the form below to enter to win. Three winners will be selected. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is April 22, 2018.

