Upcoming Breakfast With… Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski will be joining us on Good Morning Quad Cities during our “Breakfast With…” segment on Thursday, April 11, 2018.

We will talk with Chief Sikorski about the recent increase in shots fired incidents/calls in Davenport and what the Police Department is doing about juvenile crime and the amount of car thefts that have been happening.

We want our viewers to use this opportunity to ask questions they have about what is going on in the city as well. To submit your questions, enter the information here.