Spring warmth will follow Monday morning's snow

It’s April 9th, and we’re waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on the ground! Many places have picked up around 1-4″ of snow, and a few more snow showers will linger through the morning. Additional accumulations will only be a dusting to a half inch. Be on the lookout for slick, untreated roads this morning, especially to the south and west of the Quad Cities where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 AM. By lunchtime, we’ll be above freezing and roads will dramatically improve. Highs by the afternoon will be in the low 40s with a little wintry mix possible.

The sky will clear out late tonight with lows in the mid 20s. That clear sky will give way to plenty of sun on Tuesday with highs near 50.

The 60s finally return on Wednesday and Thursday! A few showers can’t be ruled out late on Wednesday.

However, a much better chance at showers and storms will arrive on Friday, but at least we’ll warm up near 70 during the day.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham