Olsen tracks a legendary track career

Posted 9:15 pm, April 9, 2018, by

Augustana's Paul Olsen has been the face of Augustana  track for over 5 decades.  The legendary head coach leaves will retire after this season, but takes with him countless memories.   Over the year Olsen has "tracked" the memories with picture after picture.  Each picture hanging in his office has a different story that will last forever.