Davenport’s National Weather Service builds a weather-ready nation with new office

DAVENPORT -

April weather is featuring snow and cold temperatures. A few days later, there will be sunshine and storms. It's all part of life in the Quad Cities.

Now, the Quad Cities is becoming part of a weather-ready nation.

"Helping to insure that the population is aware of, anticipates and responds in the correct way to any natural disaster that comes," said Christopher Strager, NWS central region director.

That's important inside the new forecast office in Davenport. Located next door to its previous location and near the Davenport Municipal Airport, it features advanced computers, radar and satellites. Two-dozen local staffers keep it going, 24-7.

"There's the stuff that we know is going to happen, and there's the unexpected things that happen that we also have to adapt to," said NWS Meteorologist Donna Dubberke.

These pros are ready to tangle with severe weather, issuing warnings and forecasts to more than 1.6 million residents in parts of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

"Our National Weather Service partners are vital to the emergency managers locally," said Joyce Flinn, operations division administrator for Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

With weather constantly changing, it's important to anticipate trouble. This new office will help to do just that.,

"We're helping to build a weather-ready nation, so people know what they should be doing, and that they respond appropriately when dangerous things happen," Dubberke said.

In good weather and bad, this forecast office will be ready for what's heading our way.