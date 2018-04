CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have rescheduled their home opener to Tuesday because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was scheduled to begin Monday at 1:20 p.m. — and was pushed back until 2:20 p.m.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the team announced the game would be postponed until Tuesday at 1:20 p.m.

Today's #Cubs home opener at #WrigleyField has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Gates will open at approximately 11:20 a.m. CDT, and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/ijizgLY2ul — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2018

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener.