Birdies for Charity Program Eyeing Huge Milestone at 2018 John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Anyone who donates to the Birdies for Charity Program this year could help make history.

John Deere Classic Week starts three months from today and to celebrate, the Birdies for Charity Program kicked off on Monday, April 9th at John Deere World Headquarters.

2018 is setting up to be a big year for the annual golf tournament. Last year, the John Deere Classic helped raised a tournament record of $12.3 million for more than 500 area charities, which puts its total at $93.6 million since the tournament's founding in 1971. That means the John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity Program is just $6.4 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone.

You can help make it happen. The Birdies for Charity Program consists of individual charity pledges based on the number of birdies recorded in the tournament, as well as lump sum donations to specific charities. What's more, a Bonus Fund consisting of tournament profits and a $325,000 matching donation from the John Deere Foundation is distributed proportionately to each charity, with a minimum five perfect guarantee. John Deere underwrites all administrative expenses for the Birdies for Charity Program, making it possible for 100% of every donation - plus the bonus - to go to the donor's designated charity.

There's another incentive for you to give. Click the video below to find out what that is from Birdies for Charity Program Director, Kristy Ketcham Jackson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information about the Birdies for Charity Program, click here.

John Deere Classic Week is July 9th through the 15th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.