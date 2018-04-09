× Another cool day in store Tuesday… Spring warmth to follow

We’ll stay cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with highs averaging around 40 degrees.

Skies will slowly show signs of improving as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s allowing any standing water to freeze on a few sidewalks and neighborhoods streets. So, just be cautious heading off to work or school tomorrow morning.

Brighter skies will highlight our Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Now comes the good part. The rest of the work week is locked in with 60s for daytime highs with a few spots reaching just over 70 especially Thursday and Friday. This three-day event will be interrupted by a shower or two Thursday night with a better coverage of showers, even a few thunderstorms developing later Friday.

Afterwards, we’ll briefly close the book on this spring warmth as cooler 40s return by the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here