1 death, 265 illnesses in 8 states linked to salmonella-tainted chicken salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person has died following an outbreak of salmonella traced to chicken salad sold at Fareway Stores across the Midwest.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak appears to be over, but not before 265 people in eight states were infected by the food that was recalled in February. Ninety-four hospitalizations were reported, and one Iowan died as a result of the contamination.

Bill Marler, an attorney with the Food Safety Law Firm out of Seattle, is representing 48 people allegedly affected by the outbreak.

"There’s a woman in Nebraska who was in ICU for a week and a gentleman in Iowa who has lost his large intestine," Marler said. "He’s now facing another surgery in a month or two to try to reconnect that. So there are obviously some pretty significantly sick people."

The chicken salad – manufactured by Triple T Meats in Ackley – was sold at stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota from January 4th to February 9th.

Fareway referred to the following statement released on February 21st:

"We are aware of the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s Recall Release, where Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc., is recalling its chicken salad product. Fareway Stores, Inc. pulled this product from its stores nearly two weeks ago on February 9, 2018. We have not sold any product since this date and all product has been discarded."

CDC Officials are asking Fareway chicken salad customers to do the following:

Even if some of the chicken salad was eaten or served and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away, including any chicken salad in your freezer. Put it in a sealed bag in the trash so that children, pets or other animals can’t eat it.

Wash and sanitize countertops as well as drawers or shelves in refrigerators or freezers where recalled chicken salad was stored.

If you don’t remember the date when you purchased chicken salad from Fareway, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

See the CDC announcement for more information.