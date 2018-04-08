The Score Sunday – Quad City Elite BB, JDC/Masters, Randazzo’s Rants, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features coaches from Quad City Elite Basketball as they talk about former players preparing for the NBA Draft. John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson and Disptac/Argus Sports Writer talk about The Masters. This week Matt Randazzo has a rant about the Mallards. The FCA story of the week features a fans perspective on the Mallards.

