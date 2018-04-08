Suspect who police say shot and killed 3 people on a bus in Rockford considered armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Illinois-- The manhunt continues for a 22-year-old man who police say shot and killed three people on a private charter bus limo in Rockford.

22-year-old Raheem King of Rockford is wanted on four counts of first degree murder. Police say on Saturday, April 7, around 3:25 a.m., King, while on the bus, shot and killed three passengers with an assault style rifle.

It happened near Auburn Street and North Johnson Avenue in Rockford near a school. Police emphasize the shooting had nothing to do with the school or students.

After the shooting, the driver of the bus pulled over at a gas station and called 9-1-1. Police say the passengers in the bus, including the shooter, ran away before they could get there.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance with providing any information on the whereabouts of Raheem King. Raheem King is believed to be in possession of the assault rifle and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at

779-500-6551 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.

The Winnebago County Coroner tells News 8 the names of the three victims are not yet being released. He is working to contact family.