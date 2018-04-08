× Snowfall on track later today and tonight… Break in the chill in sight

Snowfall still on track for this evening and will continue such through the overnight hours. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is expected before tapering Monday morning. The higher amounts will still be northwest of the Quad Cities from Cedar Rapids, Tipton and Anamosa. Roads tonight will be mainly wet, though untreated roadways in higher snowfall will become slick in spots as temperatures dip just below freezing.

The departure of this system on Monday will leave behind mostly cloudy skies before improving late that night.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s for daytime highs both Monday and Tuesday before the well-advertised break in the chill makes its appearance for the second half of the work week.

Still like 60s for highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with showers.. possibly a thunderstorm increasing in coverage near the end of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

