Quad City Blues hockey team raises record breaking amount for charity

Quad City Blues hockey players held a moment of silence for the Canadian hockey team where 15 people were killed in a accident on their way to a game, before presenting a check for charity.

The Quad city Blues presented a record check of more than 12 thousand dollars to Genesis Health System that will go to their Pediatric Therapy Center.

Players raised the money through one of their benefit games they have every year.

"Just being able to give back and help people it's really awesome. It's not just about playing hockey it's about helping people who need it," said team member Brady Jackson

The annual benefit games have raised more than $70,000 dollars towards charity in the last 7 years.