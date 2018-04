Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Hundreds of high school students met with local leaders today to help solve issues in our community.

Students gathered at the John Deere World Headquarters for the Quad Cities Leadership Encounter.

The program teaches students how to develop leadership skills in the community. They worked in groups to develop action plans to address the effects of poverty in our community.

The students then presented their plans to a panel of mayors from the Quad City area.