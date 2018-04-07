× Record breaking lows possible Sunday morning… Snow arrives by Sunday evening

Even with all of the sunshine we had this Saturday, temperatures only made it into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll keep a clear sky in place tonight, and our temperatures will plummet into the upper teens. The current record low for the Quad Cities for April 8th is 20, so there’s a good chance we could set a new record!

We’ll start off Sunday with some sunshine, but cloud cover will be back by lunch time. Highs will be in the upper 30s. All eyes will turn to a batch of snow that will push in late in the afternoon and throughout the overnight hours. With temperatures a bit below freezing that night, snow accumulations are still looking likely. A widespread 1-4″ is possible, with the heavier amounts most likely northwest of the Quad Cities.

Any leftover snow by early Monday morning will transition to a light rain and snow mix. Highs will be back into the low 40s on Monday and the mid 40s by Tuesday.

We will finally warm up near 60 by Wednesday! A few April Showers will be possible as well

Meteorologist Taylor Graham