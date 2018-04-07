Record breaking lows possible Sunday morning… Snow arrives by Sunday evening

Posted 3:51 pm, April 7, 2018, by

Even with all of the sunshine we had this Saturday, temperatures only made it into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll keep a clear sky in place tonight, and our temperatures will plummet into the upper teens. The current record low for the Quad Cities for April 8th is 20, so there’s a good chance we could set a new record!

We’ll start off Sunday with some sunshine, but cloud cover will be back by lunch time. Highs will be in the upper 30s. All eyes will turn to a batch of snow that will push in late in the afternoon and throughout the overnight hours. With temperatures a bit below freezing that night, snow accumulations are still looking likely. A widespread 1-4″ is possible, with the heavier amounts most likely northwest of the Quad Cities.

Any leftover snow by early Monday morning will transition to a light rain and snow mix. Highs will be back into the low 40s on Monday and the mid 40s by Tuesday.

We will finally warm up near 60 by Wednesday! A few April Showers will be possible as well

Meteorologist Taylor Graham