Moline baseball travels to Quincy and sweeps the Blue Devils

Moline baseball scored plenty of runs in their Western Big 6 opening sweep over Quincy. The Maroons also hit the ball really well scoring 28 runs on the day. Jordan Benson spun a gem in the opening game throwing a complete game.
