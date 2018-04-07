Moline alum Matt Brill is playing his first season in the Midwest League with the Kane County Cougars. Brill is coming out of the bullpen and is ready to help the Cougars in any way he can.
Matt Brill excited about his role with Kane County
-
Utah lawmaker pulls controversial bill that would rename highway after President Trump
-
How important is Chicago and its suburbs to the state of Illinois?
-
Matt Randazzo goes 1-on-1 with Tyler Hall
-
Mercer County earns big LTC road win
-
Annawan, Wethersfield advance to LTC tourney Championship game
-
-
Happ to test NBA waters
-
Esmoil dominates to State title
-
Assumption duo earn State title repeats
-
Rock Island’s Ellis finds comfort at Central Missouri
-
Wilton’s Brisker strikes state Gold
-
-
North Scott falls just short in State Quarterfinals
-
Watch: RI County Sheriff Gerry Bustos discusses re-election bid on GMQC
-
Two deaths, 54 other cases of severe bleeding tied to fake weed in Illinois