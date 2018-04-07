Kevin Mckee returns to QC with two Gold Medals

Davenport native Kevin McKee is back in the Quad Cities after winning his second gold medal at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.  McKee and his USA team mates won the Gold Medal In Sled Hockey for the second straight Paralympics.  Kevin was at Public House to meet with his family, friends and fans.