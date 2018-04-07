× Hundreds show support for Mallards final game

Fans cheered on the Mallards for that last time tonight. The Quad city mallards hit the ice for their final game of the season on April 7th.

Last month owner of the Mallards, Jordan Melville announced the team would cease operations after the season ended.

Hockey fans say the team will always hold a special place in the Quad Cities. Some fans have already made deposits to renew season tickets even without a team in place. They hope it the support could help attract a new owner.