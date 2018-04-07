Conditions were less than ideal for track athletes from Iowa and Illinois as they compete in the 25th annual Assumption Track Invitational. Sterling was the highest placing girls team. Easton Valley finished the best for local boys teams.
Assumption host Co-Ed Track meet on cold windy day
-
Assumption wrestling brings home 7th place state trophy
-
Pete Bush stepping down as Assumption Wrestling Coach
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Will Kohn Baseball Tournament, FCA – Bryce Elias
-
2A Sectional Wrestling
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
-
Moline and Rock Island Special Olympics athletes score big in sportsmanship
-
Assumption earns elusive District title
-
Assumption races past Central DeWitt
-
Assumption girls punch ticket to “The Well”
-
North finishes regular season with win over Assumption
-
-
Assumption gets big win over Bettendorf
-
Assumption post nice win at home
-
Assumption girls basketball opens post season with home win