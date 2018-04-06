× Snowfall on track to begin later Sunday… Spring warmth later next week

HAPPY FRIDAY!!

Both the clouds and the wind will decrease quickly as we head toward the evening and overnight hours. However, it will lead to a pretty good chill in temperatures as overnight lows will easily drop in the upper teens.

That takes us to Saturday and the sunniest day of the weekend. No breakdown in the cold though as temperatures will top out near 40 degrees.

Wintry mix is still on track to develop on Sunday into Monday morning. This will start off briefly in the form of rain that afternoon as temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Moisture will change to all snow that evening into the night as temperatures chill before tapering quickly come Monday. The range in snowfall potential looks to be 1 to 4 inches, with the higher amounts in Northeastern Iowa and the lower amounts the farther south and east as you go. Looking at a couple of inches in the immediate Quad Cities.

Lower 40s will be common for highs for early next week before we sky rocket our way to highs around 60 for the rest of the work week! Can’t wait!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

