River Bandits postpone tonight's game due to frigid temps

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The River Bandits say they must postpone tonight’s game against Cedar Rapids due to frigid temperatures.

They plan to make up the game as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 28th at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s game may be exchanged at the Modern Woodmen Park Box Office for any remaining regular season home game.

The 2017 Midwest League Championship Pennant Giveaway will be rescheduled for a later date.

The River Bandits will hit the road for the first time on Saturday when they travel to Cedar Rapids to take on the Kernels at 5:05 p.m.