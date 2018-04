Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Quad City Mallards will host host their final two games of the season, and possibly in franchise history if no one takes over ownership since Jordan Melville announced last month he’s ceasing operations due to financial issues.

The Quad City Mallards host Kalamazoo (tonight) and Cincinnati (Saturday) both at 7:05 p.m. at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center.