Friends of Off-Road Cycling sets up for first event on Sylvan Island since new bridge

MOLINE--Members of Friends of Off-Road Cycling have been working for months to dust off the old trails of Sylvan Island to get ready for their next big race.

More than 100 mountain bikers will compete in the 10th annual Stampede race on Sunday, April 8.

“We didn’t have it for four years because the bridge was closed. we struggled through…having this island back now, this is going to be a special day,” says race coordinator Ray Nees.

The old Sylvan Island Bridge was about 114 years old and deemed too dangerous for people to walk on. Now that a new bridge was open last December, people are greeting the island like an old friend.

“My dad took me down here fishing and that probably would have been in the early 60`… “It’s a great asset to the Quad Cities.”” says Kirk Tomaseski during a walk around the island.

Sunday’s race, hosted by FORC will officially kick off at 9 a.m.

In honor of Earth Day, the city of Moline will also host a cleanup event on the Island. The event is open to the public and will start at 8 a.m. on April 22.