Davenport bar damaged by car crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police were called to the Davenport bar, Mary’s on 2nd, just west of the Centennial Bridge, after a car crashed into the building around 2:20 Friday morning.

Police say the driver of the car ran from the scene after the crash. No one was hurt during the incident. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.