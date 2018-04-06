Bone-chilling wind chills today… snow by the end of the weekend

Happy Friday! We’re in for a taste of winter! Winds out of the northwest will be blowing around 15-30 mph, which will help to keep temperatures in the mid 30s this afternoon. However, our wind chills will easily be in the upper teens and low 20s. We’ll continue to see a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will clear out this evening, and the wind will also calm down a bit. Get ready for a bone-chilling night with lows in the upper teens, and wind chills in the single digits.

At least we have some sunshine to look forward to on Saturday! We’ll top out in the upper 30s.

However, the dry weather won’t last too long. Wintry mix is still on track for Sunday into Monday morning. While highs will be in the mid 30s during the afternoon, we’ll drop below freezing that night. It’s looking likely we’ll have some accumulating snow on Sunday night… around 1-3″ is possible at this point. Some of the wintry mix will linger into Monday morning, and we’ll be warming back up into the 40s by Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham