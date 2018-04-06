Boil advisory for limited area in Bettendorf until Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A boil advisory is in effect until mid-day on Saturday for a small part of Bettendorf after a water main broke yesterday.

About 90 Iowa American Water customers are affected and have been notified.

The affected area is in the 6700-6900 blocks of the following streets:

  • Colonial Avenue
  • Little Cabin Road
  • Still Creek Pass
  • Grover Station
  • Woody Creek Lane
  • Woody Creek Circle
  • 18065 Criswell Street

Iowa American Water anticipates lifting the advisory by Saturday at 11 a.m., and will update the “Alerts” section of their website when the news is confirmed:  www.iowaamwater.com