Boil advisory for limited area in Bettendorf until Saturday
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A boil advisory is in effect until mid-day on Saturday for a small part of Bettendorf after a water main broke yesterday.
About 90 Iowa American Water customers are affected and have been notified.
The affected area is in the 6700-6900 blocks of the following streets:
- Colonial Avenue
- Little Cabin Road
- Still Creek Pass
- Grover Station
- Woody Creek Lane
- Woody Creek Circle
- 18065 Criswell Street
Iowa American Water anticipates lifting the advisory by Saturday at 11 a.m., and will update the “Alerts” section of their website when the news is confirmed: www.iowaamwater.com