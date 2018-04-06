× Boil advisory for limited area in Bettendorf until Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A boil advisory is in effect until mid-day on Saturday for a small part of Bettendorf after a water main broke yesterday.

About 90 Iowa American Water customers are affected and have been notified.

The affected area is in the 6700-6900 blocks of the following streets:

Colonial Avenue

Little Cabin Road

Still Creek Pass

Grover Station

Woody Creek Lane

Woody Creek Circle

18065 Criswell Street

Iowa American Water anticipates lifting the advisory by Saturday at 11 a.m., and will update the “Alerts” section of their website when the news is confirmed: www.iowaamwater.com