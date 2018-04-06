Best Smiles dental offices closed without warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Patients at two local dental clinics are looking for answers and in some cases, their teeth, after it appears the offices have closed without warning.

The Best Smiles Dental offices in Moline and Davenport were closed Friday during their normal business hours.

Lydia McCrady showed up at Best Smiles on Kimberly for her scheduled appointment Friday to receive her new dentures and found the doors locked.

"I was supposed to show up today for my teeth and now I will have none. I have no other place to go. I don't know where to go," she said.

At the Best Smiles in Moline, there was a sign on the door and a phone number to call for patient's records, but the mailbox was full with no further instructions.

"All I get is a recording. I feel sorry for people that have put money down," McCrady said, adding her dentures were already paid in full by Medicare.

"I have horrible dentures, so I was so happy to finally get some new ones. Now, I don't have any."